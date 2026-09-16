AAHK welcomes Five-Year Plan, Policy Address measures to strengthen aviation hub

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) welcomed measures in Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address to strengthen Hong Kong International Airport’s (HKIA) position as an international aviation hub.

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AAHK said it would continue to expand the aviation network, enhance the Greater Bay Area’s intermodal transport network, develop a new aviation industry ecosystem and advance projects under the Airport City development.

AAHK chairman Fred Lam Tin-fuk said the Three-Runway System was continuing to drive passenger and cargo growth, while major SKYTOPIA projects, including Hong Kong’s largest yacht bay development, were progressing.

The authority welcomed the government’s efforts to pursue new bilateral air services arrangements and expand air traffic rights, encouraging airlines to launch new routes and increase flight frequencies, particularly on long-haul routes and routes connecting with Belt and Road countries.

AAHK also supported Hong Kong’s integration into the national civil aviation development strategy, including expanding routes and frequencies between Hong Kong and Mainland cities and enhancing through check-in and convenient transit services.

On air cargo, AAHK said the first phase of the permanent facility at the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park was scheduled to begin operations in 2027, with an annual handling capacity of one million tones.

The authority also welcomed plans to develop a new aviation industry ecosystem, including aircraft parts processing and trading, as well as a new visa category for non-locals taking part in recognized short-term aviation training programs.

AAHK said it would support the development of an internationally competitive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) value chain and new-energy industries for aviation.

It also welcomed plans for key railway and road projects linked to the Northern Metropolis, including the Hong Kong section of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, to strengthen connectivity with HKIA.

For Airport City, AAHK said it would continue to support the “yacht economy” and Greater Bay Area yacht travel. It is inviting expressions of interest for the SKYTOPIA marina project, with tendering planned for next year. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2028/29.