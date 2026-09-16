logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

AAHK welcomes Five-Year Plan, Policy Address measures to strengthen aviation hub

NEWS
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) welcomed measures in Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address to strengthen Hong Kong International Airport’s (HKIA) position as an international aviation hub.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AAHK said it would continue to expand the aviation network, enhance the Greater Bay Area’s intermodal transport network, develop a new aviation industry ecosystem and advance projects under the Airport City development.

AAHK chairman Fred Lam Tin-fuk said the Three-Runway System was continuing to drive passenger and cargo growth, while major SKYTOPIA projects, including Hong Kong’s largest yacht bay development, were progressing.

The authority welcomed the government’s efforts to pursue new bilateral air services arrangements and expand air traffic rights, encouraging airlines to launch new routes and increase flight frequencies, particularly on long-haul routes and routes connecting with Belt and Road countries.

AAHK also supported Hong Kong’s integration into the national civil aviation development strategy, including expanding routes and frequencies between Hong Kong and Mainland cities and enhancing through check-in and convenient transit services.

On air cargo, AAHK said the first phase of the permanent facility at the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park was scheduled to begin operations in 2027, with an annual handling capacity of one million tones.

The authority also welcomed plans to develop a new aviation industry ecosystem, including aircraft parts processing and trading, as well as a new visa category for non-locals taking part in recognized short-term aviation training programs.

AAHK said it would support the development of an internationally competitive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) value chain and new-energy industries for aviation.

It also welcomed plans for key railway and road projects linked to the Northern Metropolis, including the Hong Kong section of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, to strengthen connectivity with HKIA.

For Airport City, AAHK said it would continue to support the “yacht economy” and Greater Bay Area yacht travel. It is inviting expressions of interest for the SKYTOPIA marina project, with tendering planned for next year. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2028/29.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - September 16, 2026
NEWS
1 min ago
HKSTP pledges full support for Five-Year Plan and Policy Address to steer I&T growth
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HKTDC to fully align with Five Year Plan, pledging to expand exhibition facilities
NEWS
1 hour ago
FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho said the government had incorporated several recommendations submitted by the federation. (file photo)
FHKI welcomes city blueprint to drive long-term industrial growth
NEWS
2 hours ago
Woman injured in suspected money dispute attack in Mong Kok
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort welcomes long term growth support under Five-Year Plan
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKTB pledges to elevate HK's world class tourism under new Five-Year Plan
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sino Group chairman backs first Five-Year Plan as a balanced roadmap
NEWS
2 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park pledges support for sports industrialization and mega-event growth
NEWS
2 hours ago
Andrew Fan's aircraft parts processing hub pitch adopted in HK's Five-Year Plan
NEWS
2 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.