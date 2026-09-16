FHKI welcomes city blueprint to drive long-term industrial growth

The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) welcomed the initiatives outlined in the city’s first Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, saying the documents provide the business sector with clear guidance and stable expectations to support long-term investment.

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FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho said the government had incorporated several recommendations submitted by the federation. He noted that setting medium- to long-term key performance indicators alongside annual policy priorities would improve policy continuity and predictability, helping enterprises plan for future industrial development.

The federation highlighted key initiatives aimed at industrial growth, including efforts to accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis, advance new industrialisation, broaden artificial intelligence applications, build a commodities trading ecosystem, and develop a high value-added supply chain services framework.

These measures directly address sector demands to foster new economic growth engines while aligning local progress with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, he said.

Lam added that measures to accelerate the commercialization of research and development outcomes, support small and medium-sized enterprises in upgrading, and promote local industrial implementation would convert Hong Kong’s innovation and international service strengths into sustained economic momentum.

FHKI said it will work closely with government departments and industry partners to ensure the initiatives are rolled out in a structured and orderly manner.