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Kai Tak Sports Park pledges support for sports industrialization and mega-event growth

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park has welcomed the sports and mega-event initiatives outlined in the city’s first Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, pledging to support Hong Kong’s development into a premier regional hub for culture, sports and tourism. 

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Andrew Kam Min-ho, CEO of the sports park, said the Policy Address recognizes the park’s role in strengthening Hong Kong’s sports sector and mega-event economy. He said the first Five-Year Plan provides a clear framework to promote long-term growth through better alignment among the three industries.

“Looking ahead, we will actively bring internationally sought-after singers and bands, alongside world-class international sports events, to Hong Kong, further deepening the integration of culture, sports and tourism and creating greater synergies across the three sectors,” he said. 

The park also backed government plans to redevelop the Victoria Park tennis court into an upgraded multi-purpose venue for major ball-game tournaments and performances. It said it will fully cooperate with the project to help cement Hong Kong as a regional sports destination and strengthen its mega-event capacity.

It added that it will draw on its world-class facilities and professional venue-management expertise to attract major international events and boost related sectors, including retail, dining and tourism.

By turning event-driven visitor numbers into sustained economic benefits, Kai Tak Sports Park said it aims to support Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a global hub for sports and mega events.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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