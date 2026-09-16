Night Recap - September 16, 2026

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Policy Address 2026

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First Five-Year Plan | Economic breakthroughs, GBA integration among 5 major objectives

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu released five major objectives of Hong Kong’s first five-year plan and Policy Address to the Legislative Council on Wednesday morning.

Policy Address 2026 | HK to explore upgrading Victoria Park tennis court into 7,000-seat multi-purpose venue

Hong Kong will explore redeveloping the Victoria Park Tennis Centre Court and its ancillary facilities into an iconic, all‑weather and multi‑purpose venue to host larger-scale sports events and performances, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his Policy Address.

Policy Address 2026 | Govt rolls out 11 measures to boost childbirth

The government will introduce 11 new measures to encourage childbirth, including extending the HK$20,000 newborn cash incentive for three more years and launching a progressive reward scheme that raises the incentive to HK$30,000 for second and subsequent children born from today, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in the Policy Address.

Policy Address 2026 | HK to expand elderly care vouchers, launch foreign carer pilot and digital JoyYou Card

Hong Kong will expand its elderly care services and cross-boundary medical options while introducing a pilot scheme for foreign domestic carers and a digital JoyYou Card, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in his Policy Address.

First Five-Year Plan | Attract global talent with fresh education and tech push

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has announced a series of measures aimed at transforming the city into an international hub for high-caliber talent in Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan.

Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has canceled the race meeting scheduled for September 20 at Sha Tin Racecourse in deference to the funeral arrangements for Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, as a mark of respect.

Business Today

Policy Address 2026 | Develop "Finance + Shipping", focusing on marine insurance and ship finance

The government will work with the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board and the industry to explore proposals for the synergies between financial and maritime services, with a particular focus on marine insurance and ship finance, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in the Policy Address 2026.

Policy Address 2026 | HK advances innovation and technology, AI computing and advanced construction infrastructure

Hong Kong will accelerate the development of its innovation and technology (I&T) sector by strengthening cross-boundary research collaboration, expanding computing power infrastructure and establishing specialized industry parks, according to policy details under the Policy Address 2026.

Policy Address 2026 | HKMA explores increasing the Exchange Fund's gold holdings

Hong Kong Monetary Authority is exploring the possibility of increasing the Exchange Fund's gold holdings and participating in Hong Kong's spot and futures markets, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in the Policy Address 2026, in a bid to develop the city as an international gold trading center.

Policy Address 2026 | HK to test tokenization of $1.3t Exchange Fund bills, regularize e-bond issuance

Hong Kong’s banking watchdog will conduct tests on the operation of the tokenization of HK$1.3 trillion worth of Exchange Fund bills by year-end to boost the efficiency of asset and liability management, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said.

Policy Address 2026 | HK to promote overseas firms' listings, exempt ETFs limits by MPF

Hong Kong will promote dual primary and secondary listing of overseas enterprises, including enterprises from places including Southeast Asia and Belt and Road countries, in Hong Kong, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said.

World/China

Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea

Desperation and frustration are growing among families of the 129 people still missing following the weekend capsizing of a ship in Indonesia's Java Sea, as persistent heavy seas and bad weather continue to restrict search-and-rescue operations.

Former Philippines leader Duterte appears before ICC judges for first time in 18 months

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in public on Wednesday for the first time since being transferred to the International Criminal Court 18 months ago to face murder charges regarding his war on drugs.

Kosovo ex-president Thaci faces war crimes verdict in The Hague

The Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Wednesday will deliver its judgement in the case of former president Hashim Thaci and several wartime commanders accused of murder and torture during the territory's violent break from Serbia in the 1990s.

China FM says willing to 'safeguard' Iran's rights

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing was willing to "safeguard" Iran's rights during talks with his counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, as Beijing seeks to mediate in Tehran's war with the United States.

US, Vietnam firms to sign agreements as To Lam travels to New York, documents show

A string of agreements is expected to be announced next week by U.S. and Vietnamese corporations involving energy, tech, aviation and financial firms as Vietnam's leader To Lam travels to New York, according to officials and two documents reviewed by Reuters.