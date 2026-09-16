Woman injured in suspected money dispute attack in Mong Kok

A woman was injured after she was allegedly attacked by several people in a Mong Kok flat on Wednesday afternoon (Sep 16).

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Police received a report at around 3pm that the woman had been assaulted at a unit in Chun Yee Building on Nathan Road.

Officers arrived at the scene, but the suspects had already fled.

The woman, who was conscious, suffered a forehead injury. After receiving first aid, she walked to an ambulance and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and searching for the suspects. The incident was reportedly linked to a money dispute.