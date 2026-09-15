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FINANCE

China, HK stocks end lower on weak economic data

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, as a mild rebound in AI hardware shares failed to offset losses elsewhere, with mixed August data pointing to persistently weak domestic demand.

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** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.7 percent lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 1 percent.

** China's industrial output picked up pace in August, though sluggish consumption and a worsening investment slump reinforced concerns over deepening economic imbalances.

** Meanwhile, new home prices fell again in August, underscoring persistent weakness in the housing market.

** The CSI 300 Financial and Real Estate Index fell around 1 percent each, while consumer staple shares lost 0.6 percent.

** "Following weaker​-​than​-​expected credit demand, August activity data reinforced our view that a recovery in domestic demand remains elusive," Barclays analysts said in a note, adding that they maintain their below​-​consensus 2026 GDP growth forecast of 4.5 percent.

** The tech-focused STAR50 Index rose as much as 3 percent, rebounding for the first time in a week from a 4-1/2-month low. The CSI Semiconductor Material and Equipment Thematic Index gained 3.2 percent.

** Onshore sentiment has weakened over the past month, after investors took profits from a record-breaking AI-led rally earlier this year. Liquidity has also dried up. Daily turnover of onshore shares hovered near the lowest level since April over the past week.

** Tech majors listed in Hong Kong lost 0.6 percent, with Tencent (0700) up nearly 2 percent.

** Shares of Guangdong Tianyu Semiconductor (2658) jumped more than 7 percent on the company's share buyback plan.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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