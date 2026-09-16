logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

First Five-Year Plan | Leverage gold as an entry point to build commodity trading ecosystem

FINANCE
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP

The government will drive the development of the clearing system, storage, supply, and infrastructure related to gold trading to fully leverage gold as a strategic asset, as the city aims to develop a commodity trading ecosystem with gold as an entry point, according to the Five-Year Plan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This came as the city's commodity trading market intends to benchmark other major international gold trading centres in the long run while developing hardware and software simultaneously.

The government will offer all rounded support to more gold traders and financial institutions to establish a presence in Hong Kong to achieve capacity expansion, along with expediting the development of infrastructure to provide efficient and reliable services for international standards gold trading.

It also outlines plans to increase the city's overall gold storage capacity and refining capability, step up training for local talent, and explore further preferential policies for enterprises related to the gold industry.

Regarding cross-border collaboration, Hong Kong will explore the development of yuan-denominated gold and commodity markets, strengthen cooperation with mainland exchanges including the Shanghai Gold Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange, and increase the variety of yuan-denominated products.

Besides, the government will coordinate efforts to achieve innovation and breakthroughs for commodity trading in the offshore yuan market, further enriching the variety of yuan-denominated and settled commodity futures and options traded in Hong Kong, encouraging and supporting the use of yuan for pricing and settlement in spot commodity transactions.

It will pursue differentiated and complementary development with the mainland market, including collaboration with the Qianhai Mercantile Exchange.

goldcommodityFirst Five-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
First Five-Year Plan | Advance "Finance+" to support real economy, set up $10b Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund
FINANCE
7 mins ago
First Five-Year Plan | HK to set up electronic fixed income, currency trading platform
FINANCE
8 mins ago
(File photo)
First Five-Year Plan | Northern Metropolis forged as model of HK quality living
NEWS
22 mins ago
First Five-Year Plan | New blueprint sets stage for mega events, culture and sports promotions
NEWS
29 mins ago
First Five-Year Plan | HK pushes diversified assets, tax incentives to lure global wealth
FINANCE
40 mins ago
First Five-Year Plan | Strengthen institutional safeguards for effective implementation
NEWS
48 mins ago
First Five-Year Plan | New roadmap to advance GBA infrastructure through hard and soft connectivity
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
First Five-Year Plan | HK sets four binding green targets for environment
NEWS
1 hour ago
First Five-Year Plan | Develop three major I&T parks and five key R&D institutions paradigm
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
First Five-Year Plan | 14 KPIs for HK's economy, innovation, and infrastructure
NEWS
1 hour ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
8 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.