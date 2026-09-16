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First Five-Year Plan | Hong Kong to drive AI+ transformation

NEWS
39 mins ago
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Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan maps AI+ transformation and embodied intelligence development.
Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan maps AI+ transformation and embodied intelligence development.

 

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Hong Kong will advance its AI+ initiative on all fronts, including promoting artificial intelligence as a core industry and expanding computing infrastructure, such as the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, within the next five years, according to the city’s Five-Year Plan. 

The blueprint outlines a comprehensive strategy to empower different sectors of the economy through AI technology, strengthen integration with mainland China, and deepen the use of data resources. 

The Committee on AI+ and Industry Development will initially focus on life and health technology as well as embodied intelligence, creating pilot production scenarios and supporting facilities. 

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the plan will enhance the AI ecosystem across multiple dimensions, positioning the city as a hub for innovation and intelligentisation. 

A centerpiece of the initiative is the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, scheduled to come into operation by 2029. The facility will provide robust computing power to support the growth of Hong Kong’s AI industry and accelerate digital transformation. 

The government also pledged to review legislation to ensure an up-to-date legal environment for AI applications, aiming to establish a regulatory framework aligned with national and international standards. 

This includes measures to address data risks, governance standards, and cybersecurity challenges. 

To broaden adoption, the plan calls for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises with AI solutions and enhancing public literacy in digital technologies. 

Students, young people, and the wider community will be encouraged to develop awareness, application skills, and responsible use of AI. 

The Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Institute will coordinate R&D projects and match AI solutions with industry needs. 

 

 

 

AI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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