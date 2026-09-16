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More than 100 evacuated after suspected gas leak at Princess Margaret Hospital

NEWS
15 mins ago
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More than 100 staff and visitors were evacuated from Block G of Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on Wednesday morning following a suspected gas leak.

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Police and firefighters were deployed to search for the source of an unusual odor reported at around 9am on the 12th to 14th floors of Block G.

A Hospital Authority spokesman says the affected area houses the hospital’s pathology department and contains no patient services or treatment facilities. Hospital management immediately arranged for staff and visitors on those floors to leave the building safely.

Firefighters arrived shortly after to handle the incident. The hospital is investigating the origin of the unknown gas alongside the Fire Services Department.

Emergency services at the hospital remain unaffected.

 

Princess Margaret Hospitalunusual odor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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