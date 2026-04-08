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ENTERTAINMENT

Namewee drug possession case adjourned as prosecution reviews representation letter

ENTERTAINMENT
45 mins ago
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The drug possession case against Malaysian rapper Namewee, also known as Wee Meng Chee, has been adjourned until April 29 after the defense submitted a representation letter seeking to withdraw the charges or reduce them to a lesser offense.

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The 43-year-old faces two counts of possession of methamphetamine and sildenafil, commonly known as Viagra, in connection with an incident at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur last October, where a Taiwanese influencer was found dead.

He was acquitted of drug consumption charges last December after his urine test returned negative.

Namewee appeared at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the prosecution said it had received the representation letter by email only two days earlier.

However, the defense argued that the letter had already been submitted directly to the prosecution’s office on March 16.

Despite the disagreement, both parties agreed to adjourn the case, with the prosecution expected to inform the court at the next hearing whether it will accept the request.

In a social media post, Namewee said the case has not yet proceeded because the prosecutor required two to three weeks to review the “Surat Representasi,” or representation letter.

“If they want to drag it out, then let it drag a little,” he wrote, adding that he believed the prosecution lacked sufficient grounds over the past six months.

He also said he had visited Tin Hau Temple to pray for guidance, claiming the sea goddess Mazu told him to “stay quiet” and that everything would be fine.

Namewee also criticized online commentators, saying “Evil will soon be punished, your time hasn’t come yet.”

He ended his post with a warning to readers, urging them to “be wise and stay away from Google Translate media to take care of your health.”

Nameweedrug possession

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