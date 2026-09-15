Man and woman found dead inside private car on Lantau Island

Police and emergency personnel are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a parked vehicle on Lantau Island on Tuesday afternoon.

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Emergency services were alerted at around 2pm today following reports that two individuals were lying unconscious inside a private car parked along Chi Ma Wan Road.

Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where both victims were certified dead upon arrival.

The exact cause of death remains undetermined, and police are conducting further inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.