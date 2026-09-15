Kwai Hing Estate water supply to be restored by midnight after pipe leak

Water supply at Kwai Hing Estate is expected to be restored by midnight as emergency repairs continue on a leaking fresh-water pipe, with temporary water tanks and a water wagon deployed for residents.

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The disruption began on Monday night after a leak was discovered in a fresh-water pipe serving the estate.

In an update at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Kwai Hing Sub-district Care Team said repair work was still underway, while temporary water supplies had been arranged for affected residents.

The estate management office said the leaking pipe fell under its maintenance responsibility and that repairs were expected to be completed by around midnight.

Water tanks have been placed outside the fire gate at Hing Lok House, in the lobbies of Hing Fuk House and Hing Kok House, and outside Hing Yat House. A water wagon has also been stationed outside the fire gate at Hing Lok House.

Volunteers were deployed to assist residents in collecting water.

The management office and care team said they would continue to monitor the situation while repair work was being carried out.