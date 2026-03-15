First drone soccer game in GBA held

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US lets flights resume at Texas's El Paso airport after brief security halt
12-02-2026 00:18 HKT
GBA introduces ‘red-eye’ bullet trains to cope with holiday travel surge
10-02-2026 18:03 HKT
Delivery drone crashes in Shenzhen, sparking safety concerns
09-02-2026 20:09 HKT
US shoots down Iranian drone approaching aircraft carrier, official says
04-02-2026 03:13 HKT
Taiwan, US discuss tech, AI and drone cooperation at high-level forum
28-01-2026 10:57 HKT
HKFA chairman eyes GBA joint bid for Asian Cup
26-01-2026 00:31 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT