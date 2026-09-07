AXA unveils cross-border GBA health insurance

Insurance company AXA Hong Kong and Macau launched the Greater Bay Area (GBA) EverGuard Medical Insurance on Monday to meet rising demand for cross-border healthcare services amid medical inflation and long public-hospital waiting times in the city.

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The launch follows a new survey conducted by AXA among 600 Hong Kong residents open to medical services on the Chinese mainland. Overall, 68 percent of respondents have received medical treatment there, drawn mainly by reasonable cost, faster access to specialist consultations and procedures. But 47 percent are unfamiliar with mainland hospitals and healthcare systems.

The medical insurance aims to help them freely choose preferred treatment hospitals across Greater China. It provides cashless arrangements, medical green pass, standard private room accommodation and full coverage for hospitalization and surgical procedures on the mainland.

In particular, the insurance also extends to the recovery stage after hospital discharge, covering extra rehabilitation support and eligible Traditional Chinese Medicine treatments, the company said.

Chief life and health insurance officer Janet Lee said it is not about where to get treated, but securing the most appropriate treatment plan, adding this insurance product enables customers to maximize medical resources across both regions.

Frank Feng