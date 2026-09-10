Night Recap - September 10, 2026

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Nearly 40pc of seniors live in high heat risk areas, says environmental organization

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Nearly 40 percent of seniors, representing approximately 550,000 elderly residents, live in districts facing medium-high to high extreme heat risks, according to a study by environmental organization Greenpeace.

Tung Chee-hwa expected to receive state funeral attended by top national official

Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Tung Chee-hwa is expected to receive a state funeral in the city, with his coffin draped in the national flag and national leaders attending the service.

Ex-HKEX vice president charged over alleged failure to declare assets to ICAC

A former vice president of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has been charged by the anti-graft watchdog for allegedly failing to submit a statutory declaration of his assets during an ongoing corruption investigation.

Uniform cigarette packs to hit Hong Kong shelves from March 1

Cigarette packs on Hong Kong shelves will begin switching to standardized, plain packaging starting next March, followed by a nine-month transition period ahead of full enforcement on December 1.

HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend

Hong Kong is expected to see squally showers, thunderstorms and rough seas this weekend as a broad low pressure system in the South China Sea interacts with an ongoing northeast monsoon, the Observatory warned.

Business Today

Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo

Apple on Wednesday redefined its flagship smartphone with the launch of the Duo, a folding US$1,999 iPhone, betting its design and promises of data privacy will let it leap ahead of rivals who have been selling folding phones for years.

US firms in China report highest profit since 2019 as optimism rebounds, survey shows

U.S. companies in China have grown more optimistic about their business prospects after confidence hit a record low last year amid political tensions, intense domestic competition and slowing economic growth, a survey showed on Thursday.

Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom has received 3,600 checks as of Thursday night for its first round of sales of 138 units this weekend.

SHKP underlying profit up 4.6pc to $22.85 bln

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) underlying net profit for the year ended June 30, which excludes the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties, rose 4.55 percent year-on-year to HK$22.85 billion, boosted by strong property sales in Hong Kong.

HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027

HSBC (0005) chief financial officer Pam Kaur plans to step down in 2027, the latest high-profile executive departure at the Asia-focused lender.

World/China

North Korea leader's daughter believed to have younger sibling: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter and apparent successor is believed to have a younger sibling, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, offering a more detailed view of the ruling family's line of succession.

Olympic hurdles icon Liu Xiang severs ties with Shanghai sports bureau via buyout, donates 11 years of salary

Chinese Olympic hurdles legend Liu Xiang announced on Thursday that he has formally severed all administrative ties with the Shanghai Sports Bureau through a buyout agreement, ending an 11-year post-retirement placement dispute while donating nearly one million yuan in accumulated post-career wages to disaster relief in Tibet.

Trump says activity seen at Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, urges Tehran 'not to get cute'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may hit Iran's Pickaxe ​Mountain, urging Tehran to be cautious.



India's Serious Fraud Office recommends 'detailed' probe into Xiaomi's business in country

India's Serious Fraud Office has recommended Xiaomi be investigated for alleged irregularities in its business model and compliance with foreign investment law, potentially intensifying scrutiny of the smartphone maker, a government document shows.

Singapore PM defends political pay hike as 'responsible course to take'

Singapore's prime minister said on Thursday he deliberated "long and hard" over an increase in ministerial and lawmakers' salaries, already among the highest in the world, but felt it was necessary to attract talent into government ranks.