Two mainland men arrested in connection with six warehouse burglaries in New Territories

Police have arrested two mainland men suspected of involvement in six warehouse burglaries in the New Territories, resulting in losses of about HK$280,000.

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The arrests followed an investigation into a gang that targeted industrial buildings and remote warehouses in Yuen Long, Tai Po, and Kwai Chung at night when the premises were empty.

Believed to have been active for about two months, the gang reportedly used burglary tools to pry open doors and windows or climbed exterior walls to enter through unlocked openings, stealing cash, gold ornaments, and valuables.

After an in-depth investigation and a review of security camera footage, officers identified the two suspects, who hold two-way permits.

Police then conducted an operation in Kwai Chung on Tuesday, arresting the two men, aged 39 and 45, on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A batch of burglary tools was seized, including crowbars, flashlights, scissors, gloves, and clothing suspected of being worn during the offenses.

Preliminary investigations showed the pair entered Hong Kong on two-way permits, carried out the burglaries, and returned to the mainland shortly afterward.

With a clear division of labor, police said one suspect scouted targets while the other kept watch nearby.

They were allegedly involved in six burglary cases between January and September this year, with total losses of about HK$280,000. The largest single case involved about HK$120,000.