logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Civil aviation chief leads delegation to regional ICAO conference in Malaysia

NEWS
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Director-General of Civil Aviation Clara Wong led a delegation to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the 61st Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, Asia and Pacific Regions, sharing Hong Kong’s expertise in aviation safety and airport operations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the conference centered on the theme "Smart Skies: Emerging Technologies for Safe, Secure, Sustainable and Efficient Aviation."

The event brought together more than 210 participants from 40 member states, administrations, and international organizations to discuss aviation safety and security, air navigation, environmental protection, innovation, and regional cooperation.

During the conference, the Civil Aviation Department presented two papers. The first highlighted Hong Kong’s collaborative management of air traffic and airport operations during adverse weather. 

The second shared the department’s experience in post-accident aircraft recovery under challenging conditions. Both submissions received positive feedback from attendees.

Wong, serving as Vice-Chair of the ICAO Regional Aviation Safety Group – Asia and Pacific Regions (RASG-APAC), presented the key outcomes of the group’s 15th meeting, detailing progress made in advancing the Regional Aviation Safety Plan and strengthening coordination with regional air navigation planning groups.

Wong also met with civil aviation leaders and industry organizations to discuss emerging trends, including the development of the low-altitude economy. 

Marking the CAD’s 80th anniversary this year, Wong highlighted Hong Kong’s aviation milestones and reiterated its commitment to leveraging innovative technology to support the industry's continued growth.

Additionally, Wong signed the Programme Document alongside nine regional civil aviation leaders and the ICAO Secretary General to extend the Asia-Pacific Flight Procedure Programme into Phase VI (2027–2029). 

The program aims to enhance regional air traffic interoperability and collaborative connectivity, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Three arrested after runaway Mercedes rams police and vehicles in Mong Kok drug chase
NEWS
15 mins ago
iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders open Saturday as retailers weigh resale potential
NEWS
20 mins ago
European equestrian spectacular Cavalluna makes Asian premiere at Kai Tak Arena
NEWS
30 mins ago
Uniform cigarette packs to hit Hong Kong shelves from March 1
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Source: GIS)
Four endangered turtles seized at Lo Wu Control Point
NEWS
2 hours ago
Ex-HKEX vice president charged over alleged failure to declare assets to ICAC
NEWS
2 hours ago
IOMed advances multilateral process aligning with B&R principle, says Teresa Cheng
NEWS
2 hours ago
PCCW Global signs MoU with Shanghe Technology
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two HK disciplined services officers appointed to United Nations anti-drug roles
NEWS
2 hours ago
This photograph shows a sign of the FIFA at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters on August in Zurich on August 27, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Indonesia, Hong Kong to host new 14-team FIFA ASEAN Cup
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
16 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.