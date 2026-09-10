Civil aviation chief leads delegation to regional ICAO conference in Malaysia

Director-General of Civil Aviation Clara Wong led a delegation to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the 61st Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, Asia and Pacific Regions, sharing Hong Kong’s expertise in aviation safety and airport operations.

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Organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the conference centered on the theme "Smart Skies: Emerging Technologies for Safe, Secure, Sustainable and Efficient Aviation."

The event brought together more than 210 participants from 40 member states, administrations, and international organizations to discuss aviation safety and security, air navigation, environmental protection, innovation, and regional cooperation.

During the conference, the Civil Aviation Department presented two papers. The first highlighted Hong Kong’s collaborative management of air traffic and airport operations during adverse weather.

The second shared the department’s experience in post-accident aircraft recovery under challenging conditions. Both submissions received positive feedback from attendees.

Wong, serving as Vice-Chair of the ICAO Regional Aviation Safety Group – Asia and Pacific Regions (RASG-APAC), presented the key outcomes of the group’s 15th meeting, detailing progress made in advancing the Regional Aviation Safety Plan and strengthening coordination with regional air navigation planning groups.

Wong also met with civil aviation leaders and industry organizations to discuss emerging trends, including the development of the low-altitude economy.

Marking the CAD’s 80th anniversary this year, Wong highlighted Hong Kong’s aviation milestones and reiterated its commitment to leveraging innovative technology to support the industry's continued growth.

Additionally, Wong signed the Programme Document alongside nine regional civil aviation leaders and the ICAO Secretary General to extend the Asia-Pacific Flight Procedure Programme into Phase VI (2027–2029).

The program aims to enhance regional air traffic interoperability and collaborative connectivity, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub.