Four endangered turtles seized at Lo Wu Control Point

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a 40-year-old local man at the Lo Wu Control Point on Wednesday, seizing four live endangered turtles worth an estimated HK$5,000 from his personal baggage.

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Officers intercepted the male passenger at the arrival hall of the border checkpoint as the resident returned to Hong Kong.

Following an initial inspection by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), the turtles were identified as species listed in the Appendices to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and regulated under Hong Kong's Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance.

The case has been handed over to the AFCD for further investigation.

Customs reminded the public not to carry controlled items into or out of Hong Kong.

Under the ordinance, importing, exporting or possessing specimens of endangered species not in accordance with the ordinance commits an offense and will be liable to a maximum fine of HK$10 million and imprisonment for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens forfeited.

Suspected smuggling activities can be reported to Customs via its 24-hour hotline, dedicated email, or online reporting form.