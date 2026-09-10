Northern Metropolis core exhibition centre to open next year as 12,000 Kwu Tung homes near completion

A core exhibition center showcasing the master plan for the Northern Metropolis will be completed in the first half of next year, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho announced on Thursday following a Legislative Council delegation tour of key development and conservation sites across Kwu Tung North.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The high-level tour, which marked the legislature's third official inspection of the mega-project, brought together Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho, Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong, Legislative Council President Starry Lee, and members of the Panel on Development to review housing construction, heritage revitalization, and ecological conservation in the northern New Territories.

Rapid housing rollout and modern civic infrastructure

Kwu Tung North serves as the pioneering development hub of the wider Northern Metropolis scheme, carrying an overall planned capacity of 50,000 public and private housing units. Linn noted that around 12,000 flats will be completed and handed over to residents across this year and next, spanning public rental estates, dedicated rehousing projects, and private residential developments.

To coincide with the initial population intake, the new Kwu Tung railway station on the East Rail Line is scheduled to open next year. Construction is also under way on the district's first government joint-user complex following legislative funding approval, with phased completion expected from late 2029.

Linn added that land has been earmarked for a museum dedicated to national development and achievements, alongside a competition-grade aquatic centre capable of hosting international sporting events.

Balancing urban expansion with rural heritage and conservation

The delegation also visited the Lady Ho Tung Welfare Centre Eco-Learn Institute and the Long Valley Nature Park to observe urban-rural integration initiatives. Linn highlighted that the Northern Metropolis encompasses more than 380 monuments and graded historical structures that serve as vital cultural assets.

In nearby Yin Kong Village, the government has launched a pilot program relaxing land-use restrictions to permit indigenous village houses to be converted into boutique hotels, eateries, and retail outlets. Drawing on lessons from the trial, authorities will seek approval from the Legislative Council's Finance Committee late this year to establish a HK$200 million Northern Metropolis Urban-Rural Integration Fund pilot scheme to support community-led historical and cultural tourism projects.

The 37-hectare Long Valley Nature Park, which opened in 2024 to integrate wetland conservation, eco-friendly farming, and environmental education, has attracted more than 140,000 visitors while preserving local biodiversity alongside ongoing urban development, according to acting environment chief Diane Wong.

Long-term housing pipeline and technological construction

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho outlined that the Northern Metropolis will deliver 150,000 public housing flats over the next decade, including 30,000 in Kwu Tung alone, with the first phase of Ku Chun Estate set to begin key handovers late this year.

Ho introduced a cluster development blueprint structured around rivers, mountains, urban hubs, and rural zones, incorporating modern construction techniques such as Modular Integrated Construction and smart estate management systems across tech hubs like San Tin and Hung Shui Kiu.

Legislative Council President Starry Lee described the steady delivery of housing supply in Kwu Tung North as welcome news for families on public housing waiting lists, expressing confidence that lawmakers will continue working closely with the administration ahead of the upcoming Policy Address to oversee the efficient rollout of the strategic development zone.