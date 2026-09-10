Three arrested after runaway Mercedes rams police and vehicles in Mong Kok drug chase

Police have arrested three people, including a disqualified driver and his mainland girlfriend, following a reckless vehicular escape through the bustling streets of Mong Kok on Monday that left a police officer injured and multiple vehicles damaged during a suspected narcotics operation.

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The arrests were carried out by the Yau Tsim District Crime Squad following extensive analysis of surveillance footage, including the police force's SmartView network.

The suspects—two local men and a 19-year-old mainland woman, aged between 19 and 46—face a combined total of six offenses, including furious driving, driving while disqualified, driving without third-party insurance, trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of Part 1 poisons, and assisting an offender.

Wild afternoon pursuit through Nathan Road

The incident unfolded at around 4.45pm on Monday, when a uniformed patrol spotted a slow-moving black Mercedes on Nathan Road with the driver using a mobile phone at the wheel.

After the vehicle pulled up at a bus stop and picked up a male passenger, officers approached to conduct an interception, prompting the driver to accelerate rapidly and flee the scene.

Upon reaching the junction of Nathan Road and Dundas Street, the male passenger abandoned the car and fled on foot. The driver continued speeding through a red light, narrowly missing a female pedestrian crossing the street.

When the runaway car was temporarily trapped in heavy traffic near Hamilton Street, arriving officers from the West Kowloon Police Tactical Unit surrounded the vehicle and issued repeated commands to stop.

The driver ignored the warnings, rammed into a private car in front, and sped away toward Gascoigne Road in the direction of Hung Hom. During the escape, the driver ran multiple red lights and sideswiped a taxi and another private car.

Officer injured and vehicle abandoned in Hung Hom

A 26-year-old police tactical unit officer suffered lacerations to his right hand while attempting to stop the suspect, while a 46-year-old female passenger in one of the rammed vehicles sustained back and chest pain.

Both victims were treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Kwong Wah Hospital and discharged the same day.

At around 5.10pm, investigators located the black Mercedes abandoned in Hung Hom. A subsequent search uncovered two pills of suspected sildenafil, a Part 1 poison commonly known as Viagra, with officers establishing that the vehicle had been actively engaged in drug trafficking at the time of the incident.

Raids in Mong Kok and Kwun Tong lead to three arrests

Following intelligence analysis, detectives first arrested the 46-year-old male passenger—who works as a chef—in Mong Kok on September 8 on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Further inquiries led officers to track the fugitive driver to a hotel in Kwun Tong. Armed with a court search warrant, police raided the room on September 9, arresting the 29-year-old unemployed driver, surnamed Law, alongside his 19-year-old mainland girlfriend, surnamed Wong, who was visiting on a Two-way Permit.

Officers seized the vehicle's keys, clothing worn during the chase, mobile phones, and HK$50,000 in cash.

Investigators revealed that Law was already disqualified from driving at the time of the chase, while Wong, who works as a tattoo artist, was arrested for assisting an offender after booking the hotel room and purchasing replacement clothes to help him evade capture.

Law and his girlfriend will appear in Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts tomorrow to face formal charges, while the passenger has been released on bail to report back in mid-October.

Police strongly condemned the reckless driving, reaffirming that law enforcement will relentlessly pursue criminals who endanger public safety.