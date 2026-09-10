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NEWS

European equestrian spectacular Cavalluna makes Asian premiere at Kai Tak Arena

NEWS
28 mins ago
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Acclaimed European equestrian spectacle "Cavalluna – Gate to the Otherworld" opened its Asian premiere at Kai Tak Arena on Thursday, bringing together international riders, dancers, and European horses to celebrate the profound bond between horses and humans.

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The opening night was staged with The Hong Kong Jockey Club acting as Exclusive Presenting Partner and Cultural Host, drawing a distinguished gathering of government officials, arts committee leaders, and diplomatic dignitaries to mark the start of the production's Hong Kong season running through September 13.

Reaffirming status as premier events hub

Officiating at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui highlighted that staging the large-scale production reinforces Hong Kong's standing as a world-class destination for major international events.

"The successful staging of this large-scale production reaffirms Hong Kong’s standing as a premier host of world-class events," Law said. 

She added that with support from the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, the organizers thoughtfully adapted the performance to resonate with local spectators and visitors from across the Greater Bay Area, while expressing gratitude to the Jockey Club, organizers, and performers for bringing the show to the city.

Hong Kong Jockey Club Chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong noted that Cavalluna represents a marquee highlight of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign, reflecting the cultural reverence for horses as symbols of passion, dynamism, and resilience.

"The horse is revered in Chinese art and culture as a symbol of passion, dynamism, and resilience—qualities that resonate strongly with Hong Kong's can-do spirit and prosperity under One Country, Two Systems," Liao said.

He emphasized that the Club remains dedicated to introducing world-class equestrian and cultural programming to Hong Kong while reinforcing the city's appeal as a premier racing tourism hub.

Comprehensive equine welfare and community outreach

Having entertained millions of viewers across Europe, the show blends athletic riding, dynamic stage choreography, and theatrical fantasy on an expansive indoor arena stage.

To safeguard the health and safety of the performing horses throughout the production run, the Jockey Club is providing comprehensive technical and logistical backing.

This includes around-the-clock veterinary services, professional farriery care, strict biosecurity management, and specialized equine transport.

The Club also extended the cultural experience to the wider community by organizing dedicated dress rehearsal viewings for underprivileged students, youth groups, and elderly residents with assistance from its volunteer team, fostering grassroots appreciation for equestrian sports and equine culture.

+3

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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