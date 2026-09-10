Housing Bureau sets September 15 ballot for Wang Fuk Court dedicated sales scheme

The Housing Bureau has notified owners of Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court that the balloting process for the Dedicated Sales Scheme will take place next Tuesday, September 15, at 11.30am, with the entire session broadcast live online.

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The scheme offers eligible property owners a selection of more than 4,400 subsidized flats across ten residential developments, including eight housing estates managed by the Hong Kong Housing Authority and two projects under the Hong Kong Housing Society.

According to official letters sent to affected owners, flat selection priority will be organized in successive batches determined by the date the government received their signed Letters of Acceptance. The submission cutoff for the first batch was June 30, while the second batch closed on August 31.

Applicants within the same batch will have their precise flat selection order determined by the computerized lottery results, ensuring an orderly and transparent queue for purchasing replacement homes.

The bureau clarified that owners who have submitted their acceptance letters are eligible to participate in the balloting process even if they have not yet signed formal sales agreements to surrender their Wang Fuk Court property titles.

However, owners must formally confirm the legal sale of their original property titles to Wang Fuk Court Property Rights Acquisition Limited and execute the Agreement for Sale and Purchase before being invited to attend the flat selection sessions.