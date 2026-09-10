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Two HK disciplined services officers appointed to United Nations anti-drug roles

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1 hour ago
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Two officers from the Hong Kong Police Force and Hong Kong Customs have been selected and recommended by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to serve as Junior Professional Officers at the United Nations, taking part in international anti-narcotics operations for a two-year tenure, the Security Bureau announced on Thursday.

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The two officers, identified as Danyl from the police force and Jasmine from the Customs and Excise Department, both possess extensive frontline and investigative experience in combating illicit narcotics in the territory.

Bringing frontline police expertise to global multilateral platforms

Danyl, who joined the police force in 2015, has served in the Narcotics Bureau for over five years, handling frontline enforcement, intelligence analysis, and cross-border joint interdiction operations. 

He explained that his decision to pursue the international posting stemmed from the increasingly borderless and highly networked nature of global narcotics trafficking.

"Drug crime is a transnational, highly networked global challenge, and the anti-drug capabilities of a single region are simply not enough," Danyl said. "I hope to bring the Hong Kong Police Force's practical, frontline experience to a higher-level international multilateral platform."

Reflecting on the selection process, Danyl said he studied UN drug control conventions and member-state operations, which broadened his perspective on multilateral cooperation. Following his two-year secondment, he plans to bring back international networks and operational insights to support local enforcement.  

Upon completing his two-year secondment, he plans to bring back global administrative insights and international networks to contribute further to the government and the police force.

Customs officer aims to showcase professional civil service standards

Jasmine joined Hong Kong Customs in 2020 and has spent five years intercepting illicit drugs at border checkpoints and investigating smuggling syndicates. She is currently stationed at the Asia Airfreight Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport. 

She said she was inspired in 2023 after a Customs colleague was seconded to the UN, showing that Hong Kong civil servants could participate directly in international bodies under Chinese representation. When an internal circular was issued in 2025, she applied. 

"The selection process lasted more than a year," Jasmine said. "Beyond mastering the anti-drug operations of my own department, I needed to develop a macroscopic vision, understanding national anti-narcotics policies, the role of the United Nations in global drug control, international conventions, and the latest global trends."

Jasmine expressed hope that her posting will help demonstrate Hong Kong's role as a super-connector while showcasing the efficient, reliable, and professional caliber of Hong Kong's disciplined services. 

Following her UN tenure, she aims to bring back the latest international intelligence on combating cross-border crime, advanced risk management methodologies, and multilateral enforcement practices to enhance frontline operations and safeguard the nation's southern gateway.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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