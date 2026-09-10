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NEWS

PCCW Global signs MoU with Shanghe Technology

NEWS
1 hour ago
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PCCW Global, the international telecommunications arm of HKT, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with mainland-based tech firm Shanghe Technology at the 11th Belt and Road Summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

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The partnership aims to jointly promote the low-altitude economy across Belt and Road countries, helping Chinese enterprises and innovative technologies expand into global markets.

By leveraging Shanghe Technology’s low-altitude air traffic management systems, the two companies plan to roll out low-altitude air traffic management and smart city solutions across Belt and Road markets. 

They will also explore applications in transportation, logistics, and emergency rescue.

"As countries along the 'Belt and Road' accelerate urban development, market demand for low-altitude air traffic management and communication technologies continues to rise. PCCW Global is poised to extend its network capabilities into the low-altitude economy sector, providing efficient and reliable communication support for low-altitude traffic management,” Frederick Chui Ka-fai, Chief Executive Officer of PCCW Global, said. 

"Together with Shanghe Technology, we aim to drive the global expansion of innovative Chinese technologies and foster the development of smart cities and the digital economy across the Belt and Road regions," he added.

"Communication networks and management systems are vital foundations for developing the low-altitude economy. Shanghe Technology is delighted to partner with PCCW Global, combining our digital management capabilities with their strong communications networks to provide robust support for low-altitude flight operations," said Jacqueline Kang Junjun, Chairman of Shanghe Technology.

Shanghe Technology launched China's first "Low Altitude Airspace Coordination and Service System" in Zhuhai. The system connects directly with the Chinese government's low-altitude management platform, offering capabilities that include regional remote monitoring and centimeter-level satellite positioning.

With network infrastructure spanning five continents and extensive global operational experience, PCCW Global delivers tailored network solutions for low-altitude economy applications, supporting real-time data transmission and management for low-altitude aircraft.

PCCW GlobalShanghe Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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