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Airport Authority pays tribute to former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa for shaping global aviation hub

NEWS
19 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Airport Authority Hong Kong has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, the first Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and former Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, extending heartfelt condolences to his family.

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The airport operator paid tribute to Tung’s lifelong dedication to the nation and the city, recognizing his pivotal leadership and foresight in establishing Hong Kong as a world-class aviation hub and laying the foundation for its sustained economic growth.

Airport Authority chairman Fred Lam praised Tung's enduring legacy in guiding the city through critical transitions, emphasizing his foresight in elevating Hong Kong's global connectivity.

"Mr. Tung devoted his life to serving the nation and Hong Kong, and made outstanding contributions to Hong Kong’s prosperity, stability, and long-term development," Lam said. "As the first Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Tung led with remarkable vision and foresight in driving Hong Kong’s continued development, strengthening its position as an international city and global aviation hub, and laying a solid foundation for the city’s future growth."

Tung played a central role in Hong Kong's major transport developments, having officiated at the official opening ceremony of Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok in 1998.

Throughout his tenure, he consistently championed the critical role of air transport in fueling broader economic and social progress. 

He actively promoted cross-boundary transport infrastructure and placed strong emphasis on strengthening the city’s dual advantages—deepening economic links with the Chinese Mainland while expanding its international aviation reach.

Officials and staff at the Airport Authority expressed their collective gratitude for his steadfast support of the aviation industry, noting that his forward-looking policies continue to underpin Hong Kong’s status as a leading global logistics, trading, and air travel center.

(File Photo)
(File Photo)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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