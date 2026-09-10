Three 13-year-old students suspected of vaping etomidate at Kowloon Tong school

Three 13-year-old secondary school girls in Kowloon Tong were questioned by police on Thursday after teachers suspected them of vaping etomidate during class hours.

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School staff alerted authorities at around 11am after noticing the three Secondary Two students behaving abnormally.

Suspecting the girls had inhaled etomidate, a teacher conducted a search and confiscated two e-cigarettes from two of the students.

Police officers responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Preliminary examinations of the seized e-cigarettes showed no evidence of etomidate. No arrests were made.