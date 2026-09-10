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NEWS

Ex-HKEX vice president charged over alleged failure to declare assets to ICAC

NEWS
50 mins ago
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A former vice president of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has been charged by the anti-graft watchdog for allegedly failing to submit a statutory declaration of his assets during an ongoing corruption investigation.

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The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) filed the charge against Geoffrey Tong Po-hang, 39, on Wednesday. He faces one count of failing to comply with a notice issued under section 14(1) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. 

The ICAC said investigators served Tong with the notice in late September 2025, requiring him to submit a statutory declaration listing his property, expenditures and liabilities over the previous three years.

Although Tong requested and was granted an extension to file the declaration by March 2026, the ICAC alleged that he neglected or failed to comply with the order by March 12 without a reasonable excuse.

The omitted disclosures reportedly involve 30 cash deposits totaling more than HK$2.1 million made into his bank account.

Tong has been released on bail and is scheduled to enter a plea at Eastern Magistrates' Courts tomorrow.

Under the law, ICAC officers can apply to the High Court for a notice requiring corruption suspects to declare their property, expenditures, and liabilities. Failing to comply with such a notice may constitute a criminal offense.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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