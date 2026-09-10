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NEWS

Sunny Lee to chair newly formed IP Academy committee next month

NEWS
55 mins ago
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The government has announced the establishment of the Steering Committee on the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Academy Pilot Scheme, appointing Sunny Lee Wai-kwong as chairman.

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According to the announcement, Lee and the other members will commence their two-year term starting October 1.

The academy, first announced in the 2026-27 Budget, will be set up by the Intellectual Property Department in collaboration with the Vocational Training Council. It is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

With more systematic and recognized on-the-job intellectual property (IP) training programs, the academy aims to expand the city's IP talent pool and accelerate its development as a regional IP trading center.

A spokesman for the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau highlighted the importance of talent to the continued development of Hong Kong’s IP ecosystem.

It is stated that the newly formed Steering Committee will bring together government representatives, industry stakeholders and professionals from various fields to advise on the Academy's pilot scheme, ensuring its training addresses industry needs.

Intellectual Property Academy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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