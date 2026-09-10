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NEWS

Man dies after collapsing on MTR train

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Winona Cheung

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A male passenger in his 60s died after collapsing aboard an MTR Tsuen Wan Line train on Thursday morning.

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At around 7am, the train captain was alerted to a medical emergency onboard as the train approached Cheung Sha Wan Station.

The commuter was rushed to Caritas Medical Centre for emergency treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident caused significant delays during the morning rush hour, with journey times between Tsuen Wan and Central stations extended by an estimated 10 to 15 minutes.

Crowds of commuters packed platforms across multiple stations along the Tsuen Wan Line before services gradually returned to normal around 8am.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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