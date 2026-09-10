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Youth suicide rate rises despite overall citywide decline, HKU study finds

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Hong Kong's suicide rate among youth under 15 saw an uptick last year despite a decline in the city's overall suicide rate, according to a study conducted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong.

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The findings showed that a total of 976 suicides were recorded in the city last year, representing 13 deaths per 100,000 people, down from 13.8 in 2024. The most pronounced decrease was seen in men while the rate among women remained largely unchanged.

Across age groups, the suicide rate among seniors aged 60 and above fell from 18.9 to 17.4 per 100,000 people. However, the rate among children and teenagers under 15 increased, signaling an urgent need for attention to youth mental well-being.

Among the age group, about half died by falling from a height, and roughly 32 percent attended Band 1A secondary schools, demonstrating that suicide risk is not confined to students struggling with academic performance.

Furthermore, the center noted that jumping from a height is exceptionally difficult to prevent due to its high fatality rate.

The report also highlighted that most suicide cases involving boys under 15 occurred at home, with primary contributing factors linked to academic stress and peer relationships. 

Conversely, family issues such as living in single-parent households were not prominent factors in the data.

suicide rate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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