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NEWS

Tung Wah College apologizes after erroneous admission offers sent to 11,000 applicants

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Tung Wah College has sparked confusion after mistakenly emailing admission offers to more than 11,000 applicants under the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS). The error, attributed to human oversight, led thousands of hopeful students to believe they had secured a place at the college.

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According to a statement from the college, the emails were originally intended only for successful applicants as a reminder to confirm their eligibility and pay a deposit by the deadline. However, a human error resulted in all 11,139 applicants receiving the message.

After discovering the mistake, Tung Wah College quickly issued a clarification email, advising recipients to disregard the earlier message. The institution apologized for the confusion and any inconvenience caused.

The college has launched a crisis management team to investigate the incident and review internal procedures, including its messaging and email systems. Officials said they are committed to strengthening controls to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Tung Wah CollegeJUPASadmission offer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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