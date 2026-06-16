Iranian Americans wave protest flags as Iran play World Cup opener

Iran kicked off their World Cup in Los Angeles on Monday, drawing 2-2 with New Zealand in front of a crowd that consisted of both fans cheering them on and Iranian Americans waving symbols of protest against the Tehran government.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The run-up to the match had been one of extraordinary drama off the pitch, with the team playing on U.S. soil barely 24 hours after a peace deal was announced to end the war that began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February.

The footballers had flown into the U.S. on Sunday from their training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

In Los Angeles - home to the biggest Iranian community outside Iran, many of whom fled the country after the Islamic Revolution - Iranian American soccer fanssaid they had been left torn between excitement at seeing the team on the world's biggest stage, anger at Tehran's crackdown on protesters and concern about Washington's bombing campaign.

Though most Iran fans at the stadium passionately backed their team, many signalled opposition to the government in Tehran by holding up pre-revolutionary flags - the lion‑and‑sun emblem used before 1979 and now a symbol of protest.

Some went further, cheering New Zealand or booing their own side, which some Iranian Americans view as a proxy for Tehran.

Outside the stadium, several hundred held a protest, waving anti-Iranian government signs and flags.

Iran had threatened to halt matches if unofficial flags were brought in or slogans chanted.

But numerous people carrying the lion-and-sun flag or wearing t-shirts with the symbol passed through security at the stadium without any issue and the game on Monday proceeded as planned.

When asked about the matter, world soccer's governing body FIFA has previously pointed to rules that prohibit flags or apparel of a political nature.

But it has not commented specifically on its approach to the Iranian pre-revolutionary flag and did not immediately comment on Monday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was present at the match.

'LET GO OF POLITICS'

Three people in the stands wearing white t-shirts emblazoned with the lion-and-sun motif said they had decided to wear them despite the warnings.

"This team is not the team of the people of Iran," said one of the three, Farhad Jafargad.

Other fans wrapped themselves in the official flag and complained that they had been heckled by the protesters. Some said they wanted to focus on their team - affectionately known as Team Melli - and forget the politics.

"We're very proud of our country," said 57-year-old Mehdi Jafari, wearing an Iran soccer shirt, going into the stadium ahead of the match.

"We're here to support Iran. I think we should all let go of the politics and just go in and cheer on the Team Melli."

Iran's participation in tournament matchesin the U.S. has been beset by controversy against the backdrop of the war, which has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

That followed nationwide protests in January inside Iran in which thousands were killed in a government crackdown.

In recent weeks, the Iran soccer team changed their base from Arizona to Mexico, while their federation complained that not all their staff received U.S. visas and that tickets allocated to supporters had been withdrawn.

Reuters