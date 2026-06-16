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WORLD

Iran says footballer's US visa expires after World Cup opener

WORLD
21 mins ago
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Iran's goalkeeper #01 Alireza Beiranvand clears the ball past New Zealand's defender #16 Finn Surman and Iran's defender #19 Ali Nemati during the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Iran's goalkeeper #01 Alireza Beiranvand clears the ball past New Zealand's defender #16 Finn Surman and Iran's defender #19 Ali Nemati during the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

An Iranian national football team player's United States visa has expired, state media reported Tuesday, leaving his future at the World Cup shrouded in doubt with Tehran engulfed in a bitter diplomatic row with Washington.

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Winger Mehdi Torabi was only issued a single-entry visa instead of the multiple-entry visa given to other Iranian national team players to take part in the global spectacle, where Team Melli earned a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opening match on Monday.

"Following the national team's trip to Los Angeles for the match against New Zealand and the conclusion of that game, Torabi's visa has now expired," state news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian Football Federation "has taken steps to obtain a new visa for Torabi, so that he can accompany the national team in its upcoming matches", it added.

The agency did not disclose if Torabi successfully departed the US but said "all members of the national team are on board the aircraft" that was leaving the United States for Mexico after the match.

The United States and tournament organisers did not immediately comment.

The report comes after a series of visa-related issues affecting Iran's delegation during the Middle East war between the US and Iran.

The two nations have agreed a framework to end the conflict, but Iran had already moved its base to Mexico over security concerns and is having to travel in and out of the US for the team's group-stage games.

Iranian officials previously said around 15 members of the delegation were denied US visas.

IRNA also said in a separate report that Iranian captain Mehdi Taremi and a staff member faced difficulties at Los Angeles airport after the team's draw with New Zealand upon their departure.

Iran play Belgium in their second Group G match on Sunday in Los Angeles before facing Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

AFP

IranfootballerUSvisa expiryWorld Cupopener

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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