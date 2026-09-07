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Dissatisfied customer steals and damages sewing machine at Sai Wan alteration stall after jeans dispute

NEWS
55 mins ago
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A dispute over altered jeans took a dramatic turn at a Sai Wan municipal market over the weekend when an enraged customer attempted to steal a HK$1,000 electric sewing machine in apparent retaliation against an elderly tailor, damaging the equipment before fleeing the scene.

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The confrontation took place at an alteration stall inside the Shek Tong Tsui Municipal Services Building, prompting the 77-year-old shopkeeper to file a formal police report on Monday morning after reviewing damaged equipment and security camera footage.

Heated argument over repaired jeans

According to sources familiar with the matter, a female customer speaking accented Cantonese brought a pair of torn denim jeans to the stall on Saturday to have a hole patched. 

When she returned around 5pm the following afternoon to collect the garment, she expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the workmanship and erupted into an angry tirade against the shopkeeper.

The customer initially dialed emergency services to report the matter. 

Arriving police officers assessed the situation, determined that it was a civil dispute, and advised the woman to leave the premises. 

However, she ignored the officers' advice and lingered outside the stall after law enforcement departed.

Retaliation attempt and damaged sewing machine

Seizing an opportunity when the elderly shop owner stepped away to use the restroom, the woman entered the stall and snatched an electric sewing machine valued at HK$1,000. 

Her attempt was abruptly foiled when the shopkeeper unexpectedly returned. 

Caught in the act, the customer panicked, dropped the sewing machine to the floor, and ran out of the building.

Upon inspecting the discarded machine, the shop owner discovered that the unit had suffered mechanical damage from the fall.

Police classify case as nuisance complaint

Frustrated by the customer's destructive conduct, the shopkeeper, surnamed Kwok, reported the incident to the police on Monday at around 8am and provided surveillance video recordings to assist with the investigation.

Police confirmed receiving the report from the 77-year-old victim regarding a verbal confrontation and subsequent disturbance stemming from a clothing alteration disagreement. 

The case has been classified as a complaint of nuisance, and no arrests have been made as inquiries continue.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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