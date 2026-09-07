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Health Bureau laments Queen Mary Hospital delays and warns against fake cancer vaccines

NEWS
37 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Health Bureau expressed disappointment on Monday over delays affecting the commissioning timeline of Queen Mary Hospital's new Clinical Block due to persistent lift malfunctions, while also warning the public against bogus cancer prevention jabs marketed by private clinics.

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Health authorities noted that the Development Bureau has already instructed the Architectural Services Department and relevant contractors to carry out urgent rectification works. 

While stressing that all hospital redevelopment and new construction projects are critical healthcare infrastructure, the bureau declined to comment publicly on specific engineering details, pledging full support to the Hospital Authority and Queen Mary Hospital to minimize disruptions to medical services.

Dr. Libby Lee Ha-yun
Dr. Libby Lee Ha-yun

Redevelopment impacts long-term plans with services protected

Hospital Authority chief executive Dr. Libby Lee Ha-yun acknowledged that the construction delay has been a disappointment to hospital staff and falls short of initial expectations. 

She emphasized that existing clinical services at Queen Mary Hospital remain unaffected for now.

However, because hospital redevelopment initiatives represent mid-to-long-term planning, the management must reassess the impact on future service rollouts until the building is formally handed over. 

Lee expressed confidence that staff will work tirelessly to make up for lost time once the premises are received, assuring the public that clinical services will only launch after thorough building safety checks and rigorous testing are completed.

Bogus cancer jabs debunked as Health Department raids premises

In a separate update, the Health Bureau refuted claims made by private medical centers advertising injections that allegedly prevent various types of cancer, reiterating that the term "cancer-preventing injection" is scientifically false. 

Officials emphasized that no such cancer vaccines or prevention injections exist, categorizing these marketed products as fake and unauthorized.

The bureau explained that related biological agents remain strictly in the laboratory research phase and have shown theoretical potential for future cancer therapies, but there is currently zero clinical evidence supporting their efficacy in preventing or treating cancer in humans.

Health authorities confirmed that the Department of Health has executed multiple surprise inspections across 14 premises. 

While officers have not seized the purported "WT1" vaccine products cited in reports, investigations remain ongoing. 

The government warned that inspections of suspicious venues will continue and individuals found breaking the law will face full legal accountability.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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