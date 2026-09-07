logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland embodied AI firm Galbot opens first autonomous retail stores in HK

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Mainland embodied artificial intelligence company Galbot has introduced its first batch of three fully autonomous robotic retail stores in Hong Kong under the brand "GalbotStore," marking the first step in the company’s long-term expansion ambition across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Each store is operated by a humanoid robotic store manager named "Xiao Gai," which functions autonomously without human teleoperation.

Powered by autonomous perception and real-time decision-making capabilities, the robot independently receives orders, retrieves products, and delivers items to customers while engaging in spoken conversation throughout the transaction.

Wang He, founder and chief technology officer of Galbot, noted that the company plans further to broaden its embodied AI footprint across Hong Kong, exploring initiatives such as robotic tennis training courts and tech literacy programs.

He emphasized that the autonomous retail store represents only one initial application scenario, expressing ambitions to establish a lasting presence in Hong Kong and expand into pharmacies, industrial environments, and households. 

During the launch event for the GalbotStore, Galbot also showcased several of its robotic models, including the Galbot ET1, which debuted at the World Robot Conference in August, and the industrial heavy payload model, the Galbot S1.

Wang revealed that the Galbot S1 has already secured thousands of orders from major global enterprises, including CATL and Siemens, with hundreds of units already deployed and operational in field applications.

Galbot

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKSTP backs first four start-ups under public-private tech fund
NEWS
2 mins ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
15 mins ago
(File Photo)
Health Bureau laments Queen Mary Hospital delays and warns against fake cancer vaccines
NEWS
37 mins ago
Dissatisfied customer steals and damages sewing machine at Sai Wan alteration stall after jeans dispute
NEWS
54 mins ago
Student rescued from 6th-floor ledge at Tseung Kwan O secondary school
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Belt and Road Summit to kick off Wed with focus on Central Asia
NEWS
3 hours ago
Eric Chan said that Hong Kong is committed to developing into a global center for philanthropy
HK aims to become global philanthropy center, says Eric Chan
NEWS
3 hours ago
TIA revokes licenses of two agencies, tour guide over forced shopping
NEWS
5 hours ago
(Photo: Xinhua)
In-car border checks set for HZMB in December, sources say
NEWS
6 hours ago
HKSTP and Hang Seng Bank Name Two Winners of “Living Lab for the Bank of the Future” 
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
22 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.