Student rescued from 6th-floor ledge at Tseung Kwan O secondary school

A Secondary Four male student was brought to safety on Monday morning after climbing onto an exterior ledge on the sixth floor at a secondary school in Tseung Kwan O.

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Emergency services were alerted around 9am after staff at Yan Chai Hospital Lan Chi Pat Memorial Secondary School on Yuk Nga Lane spotted the student outside the sixth-floor staircase ledge.

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Police negotiators were called to the scene and about five to six officers responded to talk with the student. After more than two hours of negotiations, firefighters helped bring him back to safety at about 11.20am.

It is understood that the student was distressed by family issues and had said he wanted to see his father.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.

The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.