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NEWS

Heavy thundery showers to impact HK in next couple of hours: Observatory

NEWS
12 mins ago
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The public are warned of severe weather as an area of intense thundery showers, currently west of the Pearl River Estuary, is gradually moving eastwards, and may affect Hong Kong in the next couple of hours, according to the Observatory.

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The forecaster further noted that a trough of low pressure will bring heavy showers and squally thunderstorms to the coast of Guangdong on Friday (May 15). The trough of low pressure is expected to linger over the northern part of the South China Sea during the weekend. 

It added that a hot southerly airstream will affect the coast of Guangdong gradually from early to midweek next week.

Observatory

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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