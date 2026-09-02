CityU launches probe into misconduct at student orientation camp

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has expressed serious concern over organizational lapses and inappropriate behavior at a student orientation camp, warning that disciplinary action will be taken based on the severity of the incident.

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The university’s response followed the circulation of a video online, reportedly showing activities at an orientation camp, including a segment in which a shirtless man lifted a woman dressed only in underwear while onlookers cheered.

In a statement, CityU said it is deeply concerned about the gross mismanagement and improper conduct at the student union-affiliated camp, as well as the unnecessary distress caused to participating students.

The university has immediately set up a disciplinary investigation committee, which is currently interviewing event organizers and gathering information from participants. Disciplinary sanctions will be imposed based on the findings.

Reaffirming a zero-tolerance approach to any form of misconduct, CityU reminded all students to strictly follow the student code of conduct, maintain good discipline and respect their peers during campus and orientation activities.

Student organizations hosting such camps are required to comply with the guidelines issued by the school’s Student Development Services and complete mandatory training, including sexual harassment prevention courses designed by the Equal Opportunities Commission.

CityU added that it places great importance on the moral conduct of staff and students and will not tolerate any violations that damage the institution’s reputation. It urged students who experience problems during orientation events to seek immediate support from the university.