logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CityU launches probe into misconduct at student orientation camp

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has expressed serious concern over organizational lapses and inappropriate behavior at a student orientation camp, warning that disciplinary action will be taken based on the severity of the incident. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The university’s response followed the circulation of a video online, reportedly showing activities at an orientation camp, including a segment in which a shirtless man lifted a woman dressed only in underwear while onlookers cheered.

In a statement, CityU said it is deeply concerned about the gross mismanagement and improper conduct at the student union-affiliated camp, as well as the unnecessary distress caused to participating students. 

The university has immediately set up a disciplinary investigation committee, which is currently interviewing event organizers and gathering information from participants. Disciplinary sanctions will be imposed based on the findings.

Reaffirming a zero-tolerance approach to any form of misconduct, CityU reminded all students to strictly follow the student code of conduct, maintain good discipline and respect their peers during campus and orientation activities. 

Student organizations hosting such camps are required to comply with the guidelines issued by the school’s Student Development Services and complete mandatory training, including sexual harassment prevention courses designed by the Equal Opportunities Commission. 

CityU added that it places great importance on the moral conduct of staff and students and will not tolerate any violations that damage the institution’s reputation. It urged students who experience problems during orientation events to seek immediate support from the university.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong students explore AI and emerging industries through six-week program
NEWS
46 mins ago
Two injured in escalator fall at Kennedy Town MTR Station
NEWS
54 mins ago
Births dip below 30,000 as Nixie Lam urges rethink of family support
NEWS
58 mins ago
Joshua Wong admits instigating foreign sanctions, awaits sentencing
NEWS
1 hour ago
Six free sports days to bring basketball, volleyball and football to public venues
NEWS
2 hours ago
FSD and police seize 516 liters of petrol in Yuen Long illicit fueling raid
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Photo from Facebook@HKTLB)
Mable Chan lauds HK port’s record container moves as proof of maritime edge
NEWS
3 hours ago
ICAC launches integrity assurance standards for govt computer systems
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man attacked in Tsim Sha Tsui, wallet and phone snatched
NEWS
4 hours ago
Social media executive dies after Fo Tan pool drowning, sources say
NEWS
6 hours ago
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
12 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
22 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.