Night Recap - September 1, 2026

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RBHK 2026 brings more than 400 food and hospitality brands to Hong Kong

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More than 400 food, beverage and hospitality brands from 11 countries and regions have gathered in Hong Kong for a three-day restaurant trade show, as the industry looks to new products, technology and cross-border business opportunities.

Hong Kong targets another strong Asian Games showing with 580-athlete squad

Hong Kong will send about 580 athletes to compete across 38 sports at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games this month, with delegation officials acknowledging that the absence of a conventional athletes’ village and widely dispersed venues will pose a significant logistical challenge.

Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair opens with over 630 exhibitors

The 45th Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME kicked off on Tuesday, drawing more than 630 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions.

Former Wang Fuk Court committee member and wife charged in $330,000 government loan fraud

An ex-committee member of Wang Fuk Court and his wife were charged on Tuesday with allegedly defrauding the government’s Special 100% Loan Guarantee scheme of about HK$330,000.

T1 to remain in force through Wednesday morning as Saudel approaches

The Standby Signal No. 1 will remain in force through Wednesday morning as Tropical Cyclone Saudel edges closer to the coast of eastern Guangdong, the Hong Kong Observatory said, adding that a higher warning signal is unlikely.

Business Today

The Sterling I rolls out final 136 units this Saturday

China Resources Land’s (1109) The Sterling I will release its final 136 units on Saturday, 101 of which are offered via price list, and an additional 35 units will be sold via tender.

Jollibee says planning to pick Hong Kong over US to list international unit

Philippine fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp said on Tuesday it was planning to spin off and list its international operations on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, abandoning earlier plans of a US listing.

Macau August gross gaming revenue down 1.2pc in third monthly decline

Macau's gross gaming revenue fell 1.2 percent year-on-year to 21.89 billion patacas (HK$21.25 billion) in August, marking the third consecutive month of decline, according to figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Sino Land's net profit rises 14 percent in the year ended June, maintains final dividend

Sino Land (0083) recorded a 14 percent rise in net profit to HK$4.6 billion for the year ended June, but kept the final dividend unchanged at 43 HK cents.

MPF's annual contributions exceeds $90 billion for second consecutive year: regulator

Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund recorded total contributions of HK$91.23 billion in the year ended March, exceeding the HK$90 billion mark for the second consecutive financial year, according to the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.

World/China

Messi legacy will 'live forever', says Beckham

David Beckham said Lionel Messi's "legacy will live forever" after the Argentina legend announced his retirement from international football.

Nepal rescuers reach remote areas, electricity restored nearly a week after devastating floods

Nepali rescuers built temporary bridges to reach remote areas and dug through the ruins of hydropower projects in the Himalayas to rescue close to 300 trapped workers, nearly a week after devastating floods left a trail of destruction across the country's towns and valleys.

Trump's oil deal with Venezuela raises red flags for some major producers, sources say

An unprecedented deal for the U.S. to gain access to a fifth of Venezuela's oil reserves - and the central role a Venezuelan businessman will play - is prompting questions and hesitation from some oil companies evaluating potential investments in the country, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Nepal rescuers reach remote areas, electricity restored nearly a week after devastating floods

Nepali rescuers built temporary bridges to reach remote areas and dug through the ruins of hydropower projects in the Himalayas to rescue close to 300 trapped workers, nearly a week after devastating floods left a trail of destruction across the country's towns and valleys.

Chinese rescue work in Tibet flood disaster zone still trudging along days later

Chinese rescue teams worked through the night and frequent rain to restore the last stretch of the sole road leading to the Gyirong border crossing into Nepal, torn apart by a catastrophic mudslide last week.