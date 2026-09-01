Belt and Road Summit to spotlight ASEAN, Central Asia and Middle East opportunities

The 11th Belt and Road Summit, co-organized by the SAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, will be held on September 9 and 10 in Wan Chai, with this year’s event placing greater emphasis on cross-regional cooperation and overseas expansion.

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Under the theme “Advancing High-quality Development • Embarking on a New Journey,” the summit will explore emerging opportunities in trade, investment and development among Belt and Road economies and other markets, particularly ASEAN, Central Asia and the Middle East.

The two-day event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will bring together government officials, business leaders, investors and professional service providers, with nearly 100 policymakers and business figures expected to speak.

The opening session will feature Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Uruguay Vice President Carolina Cosse, Laos Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang, who will discuss global economic and trade developments as well as international cooperation.

New Central Asia and Middle East chapters will be introduced this year, bringing together consulates, business organizations and companies to showcase investment projects and commercial opportunities in the two regions.

Government officials and business leaders from Central Asia and the Middle East will also discuss their latest economic developments and investment prospects, while project investment sessions will cover areas including infrastructure, smart cities and professional services.

The summit will also introduce a Go Global Chapter aimed at supporting mainland Chinese enterprises seeking to expand overseas.

HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Anna Cheung Ming-ming said the initiative will include thematic breakout sessions focusing on overseas expansion and Hong Kong’s professional services, as well as a new GoGlobal Connect Zone bringing together local service providers.

Roundtable discussions, one-on-one business matching and a GoGlobal Business Study Mission to Nansha in Guangzhou will also be arranged.

The summit’s Project Investment Sessions, Deal Making activities and exhibition zones will feature more than 300 investment projects with a combined value exceeding US$3.7 billion, while more than 800 one-on-one business matching meetings are expected to connect project owners, investors and service providers.

The HKTDC will also launch ASEAN Market Day on the afternoon of September 10 as part of Belt and Road Week.

The event will bring together business leaders and experts to share practical experience with Hong Kong companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to enter ASEAN markets.

Participants will also be able to meet representatives from HKTDC offices in ASEAN, regional consulates general and business associations for consultations and networking.

The Belt and Road Global Forum Annual Roundtable will follow on the morning of September 11. The closed-door meeting will bring together organizations and business associations from Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas to exchange information and explore opportunities for multilateral cooperation.