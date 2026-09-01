Mable Chan heads to Beijing to study ride-hailing and autonomous driving

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan will depart for a two-day visit to Beijing on Thursday to study the latest developments in autonomous driving, ride-hailing services and smart transport.

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The visit comes as Hong Kong moves ahead with its new regulatory regime for ride-hailing services, with the Transport Department inviting platform operators to apply for licenses. The first platform licenses are expected to be issued from late November at the earliest.

During the visit, Chan will join members of the Legislative Council Panel on Transport in touring key transport facilities, including the Beijing Municipal Transportation Operations Coordination Center.

She will also visit local enterprises to learn about developments in autonomous driving, ride-hailing services and the logistics industry.

Separately, Chan is scheduled to call on the Ministry of Transport to exchange views on related transport policies and developments.

The LegCo delegation, meanwhile, will begin a four-day duty visit to Beijing on Wednesday.

The trip is intended to give lawmakers a deeper understanding of road transport planning in new development areas, the operation and regulation of ride-hailing platforms, autonomous driving, smart transport applications, road maintenance and new energy vehicles.

The delegation hopes Beijing’s experience can serve as a reference for the transport planning and development of Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis.

Its itinerary includes visits to the Beijing Transport Institute, the headquarters of DiDi Chuxing and Amap, as well as the autonomous driving demonstration area and Baidu Apollo Park in Yizhuang.