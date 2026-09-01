Teens charged after Customs finds $2.6m ketamine in garden lamp posts

Two Secondary Two students have been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs after Customs intercepted a postal parcel containing HK$2.6 million worth of suspected ketamine concealed inside garden lamp posts.

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Customs officers detected the drugs on August 27 at Hong Kong International Airport while inspecting a parcel arriving from Belgium that had been declared as containing garden posts.

An X-ray examination revealed irregularities, prompting officers to inspect the parcel and uncover about 6.4 kilograms of suspected ketamine concealed inside 17 garden lamp posts.

Following a controlled delivery operation in Ngau Tau Kok on Monday afternoon, officers arrested two boys, aged 13 and 14, after they allegedly collected and handled the parcel.

Both have been charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and are due to appear at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

It is understood that the two teenagers are friends and were allegedly recruited by drug traffickers with offers of financial rewards. The 14-year-old was reportedly promised HK$2,000 to help collect the parcel.

The parcel was originally addressed to a public housing unit in Kwai Chung. The two boys allegedly collected it before taking it to Ngau Tau Kok for a handover.