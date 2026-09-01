Yau Ma Tei Theatre set to reopen in Q1 next year following $220m expansion

The Yau Ma Tei Theatre is preparing to welcome the public back in the first quarter of next year, following a major HK$220 million Phase 2 expansion project.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a document submitted to the Yau Tsim Mong District Council by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), construction of both the lower block adjacent to the original structure and the new six-storey upper building has been completed. Both facilities are currently undergoing system testing ahead of the grand reopening.

The lower block is designed as an extension of the original theatre lobby, and will open daily from 1pm to 8pm. Opening hours will extend to 11pm on nights with evening performances.

As for the upper building, which is built to house rehearsal rooms and practice rooms, will operate daily from 9am to 10pm.

The LCSD emphasized that the upgraded Yau Ma Tei Theatre will maintain its strategic position as a city-wide performing arts venue dedicated to Cantonese opera and related cultural activities. The expanded facilities are specifically designed to support emerging artists and local troupes by offering enhanced spaces for performance, rehearsal, and professional training.

The department will also actively communicate with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to add the Theatre back to the "List of Heritage Themed Sites" after it reopens, to promote the Yau Ma Tei Theatre and the Red Brick Building to overseas tourists.