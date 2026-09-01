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Hong Kong International School resolves legal feud with founding Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod

NEWS
10 mins ago
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Hong Kong International School (File Photo)
Hong Kong International School (File Photo)

The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LCMS) — the founder of Hong Kong International School (HKIS) — has reached a mediated settlement with the school management body — Hong Kong International School Association Limited (HKISAL) — to resolve a legal dispute and conclude the governance relationship between the two parties.

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The settlement will not result in any additional tuition increases, and no philanthropic donations will be used to fund the settlement costs, HKISAL said.

“HKIS is proud of its Christian heritage and will continue its close association with the Church of All Nations (CAN),” it added.

The management body noted that the current LCMS-initiated Head of School search will be discontinued, and the school leadership will remain unchanged under the governance of the Board of Managers. 

HKISAL added that it will continue to be the operator of HKIS at its Repulse Bay and Tai Tam campuses. 

As for the statement from LCMS, it said HKIS came to be operated in a manner different from its founding over time, and the “unique mission — the primary reason it emphasizes quality education for all — was no longer the heart of the school’s mission or its driving purpose.” 

It added that through mediation, the LCMS and HKISAL agreed upon a mutually respectful solution that will allow HKISAL to pursue its vision of the school with the LCMS recouping a monetary reflection of its historical inputs to the school in order to advance the mission of the church by other means.

It added that LCMS is supportive of the work of CAN.

Hong Kong International SchoolLCMSHKISAL

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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