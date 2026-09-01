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NEWS

CLP Power rolls out high-voltage solution for EV fast-charging sites

NEWS
1 hour ago
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CLP Power has introduced a high voltage pillar power supply solution to support the development of electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, as the Sinopec PIT Ultra Kowloon Bay Supercharging Station begins operations.

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Converted from a petrol filling station, the facility is among the first EV supercharging stations in CLP Power’s supply area to adopt the new solution.

CLP Power said it had worked closely with Sinopec from the planning stage, providing technical support on site assessment, power supply design and construction coordination.

“The solution offers greater flexibility in power supply arrangements while helping to shorten construction time and reduce project costs,” the company said.

Apart from high-voltage pillars, CLP Power offers a range of power supply options tailored to industry needs, site conditions and project scale, including outdoor substations and low-voltage cable supplies.

The company said the solutions could meet the electricity demand of large-scale outdoor charging facilities, facilitate the wider rollout of charging infrastructure and allow for future expansion.

“We will continue to introduce innovative and smart services to accelerate the development of Hong Kong’s EV ecosystem and support the city’s journey towards carbon neutrality,” CLP Power managing director Joseph Law Ka-chun said.

CLP Power has also identified around 8,000 potential locations within its supply area that may be suitable for fast chargers, with the information intended to help market participants plan and deploy charging facilities more effectively.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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