Suspected cyberattack on Neigbuy may expose data of 33,000 users

A suspected cyberattack on online shopping platform Neigbuy may have compromised the personal data of more than 33,000 users, according to Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog.

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said on Tuesday that it received a data breach notification from the company on August 30.

Neigbuy reported detecting a suspected attack on its system on August 24, which resulted in unauthorized access to some data and may have affected the personal information of 33,054 people.

The data potentially involved includes names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and online purchase order information.

The privacy watchdog said it would investigate the incident in accordance with established procedures.

It urged potentially affected users to remain vigilant against the misuse of their personal data, change their online account passwords where appropriate and enable multi-factor authentication.

Users were also advised to watch for suspicious calls, messages and emails, avoid clicking unknown links or disclosing personal information, and check their accounts for unusual login activity or unauthorized transactions.

Those who suspect they may have been affected can contact Neigbuy directly or approach the privacy watchdog for inquiries or complaints.

The incident comes amid a series of recent scams involving fraudsters impersonating Neigbuy or delivery company customer service staff.

Police said on Monday that they had received six reports over the previous week involving scammers posing as Neigbuy representatives, with victims losing more than HK$300,000 in total.

The fraudsters allegedly used excuses such as “refunds,” “lost packages” and “security deposits” to persuade victims to transfer money. They also sought personal details and order screenshots from victims, according to police.