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NEWS

Sam Mun Tsai eyed for new marine rescue deployment point

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Fire Services Department has proposed setting up a speedboat deployment point at Sam Mun Tsai Village Pier to improve the efficiency of firefighting and rescue operations in waters off northeastern Hong Kong.

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Following nine relatively serious vessel fires between 2021 and June 2026, the department has submitted a proposal to the Tai Po District Council for a three- to five-year pilot scheme as a short- to medium-term measure.

According to the proposal, a modular unit measuring about eight meters long and two meters wide would be installed at the pier, with two firefighters stationed there around the clock.

Two rescue speedboats, each about 10 meters long, would also be stationed at the floating platform at Sam Mun Tsai Village Pier to provide marine firefighting and rescue services.

The firefighters would receive operational support and coordination from a nearby fire station.

The department also plans to install emergency equipment, including fire extinguishers and automated external defibrillators, at the deployment point to strengthen emergency preparedness.

In the longer term, the department will seek a suitable site for a permanent fireboat base and related facilities to enhance emergency coverage in waters off northeastern Hong Kong.

Tai Po district councilor Wong Wai-tung said Tolo Harbour and northern Sai Kung, including Tap Mun, Sham Chung and Three Fathoms Cove, are popular locations for water activities, making Sam Mun Tsai Village Pier a suitable option for strengthening marine firefighting facilities.

Wong said the new facilities should not interfere with existing users and operators within the typhoon shelter.

He added that he would urge the relevant departments to identify a suitable location along the Tolo Harbour coastline for a permanent marine fire services base to improve safety for both maritime operations and recreational activities.

The Fire Services DepartmentSam Mun Tsai Village Pier

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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