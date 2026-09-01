Tse seeks Hainan expertise to support sustainable farming in Hong Kong

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan departed for Hainan on Tuesday afternoon for a visit to the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, as Hong Kong looks to explore new technologies and research that could support sustainable agricultural development.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the visit, Tse will tour several research facilities and a botanical garden under the academy to learn about its latest work in tropical crop genetic resource conservation, plant breeding and cultivation, and innovative processing.

He will also examine Hainan’s experience in promoting industrial development and commercializing research outcomes.

Tse is scheduled to meet academy president Lu Yanhui and other experts to discuss agricultural technology cooperation between Hong Kong and Hainan, as well as how the academy’s research and practical experience could be applied to sustainable farming development in the city. The talks will also cover talent training.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food) Irene Young Bick-kwan and Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Mickey Lai Kin-ming are joining the visit.

Tse is due to return to Hong Kong on Thursday, September 3. During his absence, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong Shuk-han will serve as Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology.