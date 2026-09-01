Hong Kong Harvest network grows to 278 recognized farms and fisheries

The number of recognized farms and fisheries under the new unified local produce brand “Hong Kong Harvest” has risen to 278, more than double the figure when the scheme was launched in July, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said on Tuesday.

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The department added that 44 industry partners have signed a charter supporting the scheme, including wholesalers, distributors, retailers, food processors, hotels and catering businesses, which have agreed to stock or use Hong Kong Harvest products.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Patrick Lai Chuen-chi said the department would continue promoting the brand through different channels to raise public awareness and attract more industry partners.